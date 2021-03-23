      Weather Alert

Active COVID case count slightly down between Monday and Tuesday

Mar 23, 2021 @ 12:18pm

MASON CITY — The active COVID case count in our ten-county listening area dropped between Monday and Tuesday.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, ten new cases of COVID-19 were identified in our listening area while 31 more people have recovered. No new deaths were reported. The listening area’s active case count dropped from 1667 to 1645.

In Cerro Gordo County, four new cases were reported while there were seven more people recovered to move the active case count to 475.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, eight people were hospitalized due to COVID, up one from Monday, but none of those patients were in an intensive care unit.

 

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5432 4
Butler 1695 1
Floyd 1669 0
Franklin 1202 1
Hancock 1493 1
Kossuth 2147 0
Mitchell 1339 0
Winnebago 1424 1
Worth 713 1
Wright 1823 1
Area Total 18937 10

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4875 7
Butler 1537 0
Floyd 1424 2
Franklin 1062 1
Hancock 1337 1
Kossuth 1911 8
Mitchell 1161 0
Winnebago 1256 7
Worth 648 1
Wright 1701 4
Area Total 16912 31

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 85 71 14
Butler 32 28 4
Floyd 41 31 10
Franklin 20 19 1
Hancock 33 27 6
Kossuth 58 51 7
Mitchell 40 38 2
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 32 27 5
Area Total 380 325 55 0

 

 

Active Cases 3/23/21 3/22/21 3/19/21 3/1/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Tuesday Monday Previous Friday March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st
October 1st
Cerro Gordo 472 475 485 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 126 125 123 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 204 206 205 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 120 120 123 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 123 123 122 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 178 187 185 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 138 138 139 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 137 143 141 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 57 57 57 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 90 93 95 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1645 1667 1675 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742
