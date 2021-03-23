Active COVID case count slightly down between Monday and Tuesday
MASON CITY — The active COVID case count in our ten-county listening area dropped between Monday and Tuesday.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, ten new cases of COVID-19 were identified in our listening area while 31 more people have recovered. No new deaths were reported. The listening area’s active case count dropped from 1667 to 1645.
In Cerro Gordo County, four new cases were reported while there were seven more people recovered to move the active case count to 475.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, eight people were hospitalized due to COVID, up one from Monday, but none of those patients were in an intensive care unit.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5432
|4
|Butler
|1695
|1
|Floyd
|1669
|0
|Franklin
|1202
|1
|Hancock
|1493
|1
|Kossuth
|2147
|0
|Mitchell
|1339
|0
|Winnebago
|1424
|1
|Worth
|713
|1
|Wright
|1823
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|18937
|10
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4875
|7
|Butler
|1537
|0
|Floyd
|1424
|2
|Franklin
|1062
|1
|Hancock
|1337
|1
|Kossuth
|1911
|8
|Mitchell
|1161
|0
|Winnebago
|1256
|7
|Worth
|648
|1
|Wright
|1701
|4
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16912
|31
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|85
|71
|14
|
|Butler
|32
|28
|4
|
|Floyd
|41
|31
|10
|
|Franklin
|20
|19
|1
|
|Hancock
|33
|27
|6
|
|Kossuth
|58
|51
|7
|
|Mitchell
|40
|38
|2
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|32
|27
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|380
|325
|55
|0
|Active Cases
|3/23/21
|3/22/21
|3/19/21
|3/1/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Tuesday
|Monday
|Previous Friday
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|
|Cerro Gordo
|472
|475
|485
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|126
|125
|123
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|204
|206
|205
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|120
|120
|123
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|123
|123
|122
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|178
|187
|185
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|138
|138
|139
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|137
|143
|141
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|57
|57
|57
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|90
|93
|95
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1645
|1667
|1675
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742