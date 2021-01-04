Active COVID case count in north-central Iowa drops below 2000 for first time since early November
MASON CITY — For the first time since November, the number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa has dropped below the 2000 mark.
There were 1965 active cases in the 10-county listening area as of 11 o’clock Sunday morning. The last time there were fewer than 2000 cases was on November 5th, when there were 1890 active cases.
There were 487 active cases in Cerro Gordo County as of Sunday, down from 549 on Friday.
In the 48-hour period between midday Friday and midday Sunday, one new death was reported in north-central Iowa in Butler County, bringing the county’s total to 23 and the area’s total during the pandemic to 271.
80 new cases were reported in the listening area in that same time period while 210 more recoveries were reported.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4361
|8
|Butler
|1298
|9
|Floyd
|1291
|8
|Franklin
|922
|14
|Hancock
|1189
|6
|Kossuth
|1566
|7
|Mitchell
|1057
|9
|Winnebago
|1108
|4
|Worth
|534
|6
|Wright
|1539
|9
|Area Total
|14865
|80
|Active Cases
|1/3/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Sunday
|Last Friday
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|487
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|172
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|121
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|140
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|222
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|242
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|166
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|116
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|126
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|173
|183
|410
|182
|Area Total
|1965
|2096
|5526
|1510
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|3812
|70
|Butler
|1103
|11
|Floyd
|1136
|17
|Franklin
|765
|7
|Hancock
|943
|19
|Kossuth
|1292
|34
|Mitchell
|861
|16
|Winnebago
|964
|11
|Worth
|405
|6
|Wright
|1348
|19
|Area Total
|12629
|210
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|62
|51
|11
|
|Butler
|23
|20
|3
|1
|Floyd
|34
|26
|8
|
|Franklin
|17
|16
|1
|
|Hancock
|24
|19
|5
|
|Kossuth
|32
|31
|1
|
|Mitchell
|30
|30
|0
|
|Winnebago
|28
|23
|5
|
|Worth
|3
|2
|1
|
|Wright
|18
|16
|2
|
|Area Total
|271
|234
|37
|1