Active COVID case count in north-central Iowa drops below 2000 for first time since early November

Jan 4, 2021 @ 5:55am

MASON CITY — For the first time since November, the number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa has dropped below the 2000 mark.

There were 1965 active cases in the 10-county listening area as of 11 o’clock Sunday morning. The last time there were fewer than 2000 cases was on November 5th, when there were 1890 active cases.

There were 487 active cases in Cerro Gordo County as of Sunday, down from 549 on Friday.

In the 48-hour period between midday Friday and midday Sunday, one new death was reported in north-central Iowa in Butler County, bringing the county’s total to 23 and the area’s total during the pandemic to 271.

80 new cases were reported in the listening area in that same time period while 210 more recoveries were reported.

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4361 8
Butler 1298 9
Floyd 1291 8
Franklin 922 14
Hancock 1189 6
Kossuth 1566 7
Mitchell 1057 9
Winnebago 1108 4
Worth 534 6
Wright 1539 9
Area Total 14865 80

 

 

Active Cases 1/3/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Sunday Last Friday December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 487 549 1807 477
Butler 172 175 517 82
Floyd 121 130 550 60
Franklin 140 133 305 42
Hancock 222 235 408 134
Kossuth 242 269 535 176
Mitchell 166 173 447 119
Winnebago 116 123 359 192
Worth 126 126 118 46
Wright 173 183 410 182
Area Total 1965 2096 5526 1510

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 3812 70
Butler 1103 11
Floyd 1136 17
Franklin 765 7
Hancock 943 19
Kossuth 1292 34
Mitchell 861 16
Winnebago 964 11
Worth 405 6
Wright 1348 19
Area Total 12629 210

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 62 51 11
Butler 23 20 3 1
Floyd 34 26 8
Franklin 17 16 1
Hancock 24 19 5
Kossuth 32 31 1
Mitchell 30 30 0
Winnebago 28 23 5
Worth 3 2 1
Wright 18 16 2
Area Total 271 234 37 1

 

