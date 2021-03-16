Active COVID case count, hospitalizations drop in north-central Iowa between Monday and Tuesday
MASON CITY — North-central Iowa’s active COVID-19 case count as well as the number of people hospitalized in the area due to COVID is down between Monday and Tuesday.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in our ten-county listening area, 24 more people have been listed as recovered, while one new death was reported, that being in Wright County. The number of people in the listening area with COVID-19 that have died during the pandemic is now up to 379.
The active case count in the listening area dropped from 1673 on Monday to 1660 on Tuesday.
In Cerro Gordo County, four new cases were identified while six more people have recovered, moving the active case count down from 484 on Monday to 482 on Tuesday.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, seven people are hospitalized with COVID, down from eight on Monday. The number of patients in an intensive care unit dropped from four on Monday down to one today, with that patient being on a ventilator.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|85
|71
|14
|
|Butler
|32
|28
|4
|
|Floyd
|41
|31
|10
|
|Franklin
|20
|19
|1
|
|Hancock
|33
|27
|6
|
|Kossuth
|57
|51
|6
|
|Mitchell
|40
|38
|2
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|32
|27
|5
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|379
|325
|54
|1
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5414
|4
|Butler
|1683
|0
|Floyd
|1658
|3
|Franklin
|1199
|3
|Hancock
|1486
|2
|Kossuth
|2126
|2
|Mitchell
|1333
|0
|Winnebago
|1416
|1
|Worth
|706
|0
|Wright
|1817
|0
|
|
|
|Area Total
|18838
|15
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4847
|6
|Butler
|1532
|3
|Floyd
|1419
|0
|Franklin
|1058
|0
|Hancock
|1330
|4
|Kossuth
|1881
|5
|Mitchell
|1157
|1
|Winnebago
|1245
|2
|Worth
|644
|1
|Wright
|1686
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16799
|24
|Active Cases
|3/16/21
|3/15/21
|3/12/21
|3/1/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Tuesday
|Monday
|Previous Friday
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|
|Cerro Gordo
|482
|484
|477
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|119
|124
|123
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|198
|195
|193
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|121
|118
|120
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|123
|125
|121
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|188
|191
|181
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|136
|137
|134
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|140
|141
|139
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|54
|55
|56
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|99
|103
|106
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1660
|1673
|1650
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742