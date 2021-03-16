      Weather Alert

Active COVID case count, hospitalizations drop in north-central Iowa between Monday and Tuesday

Mar 16, 2021 @ 11:13am

MASON CITY — North-central Iowa’s active COVID-19 case count as well as the number of people hospitalized in the area due to COVID is down between Monday and Tuesday.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in our ten-county listening area, 24 more people have been listed as recovered, while one new death was reported, that being in Wright County. The number of people in the listening area with COVID-19 that have died during the pandemic is now up to 379.

The active case count in the listening area dropped from 1673 on Monday to 1660 on Tuesday.

In Cerro Gordo County, four new cases were identified while six more people have recovered, moving the active case count down from 484 on Monday to 482 on Tuesday.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, seven people are hospitalized with COVID, down from eight on Monday. The number of patients in an intensive care unit dropped from four on Monday down to one today, with that patient being on a ventilator.

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 85 71 14
Butler 32 28 4
Floyd 41 31 10
Franklin 20 19 1
Hancock 33 27 6
Kossuth 57 51 6
Mitchell 40 38 2
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 32 27 5 1
Area Total 379 325 54 1

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5414 4
Butler 1683 0
Floyd 1658 3
Franklin 1199 3
Hancock 1486 2
Kossuth 2126 2
Mitchell 1333 0
Winnebago 1416 1
Worth 706 0
Wright 1817 0
Area Total 18838 15

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4847 6
Butler 1532 3
Floyd 1419 0
Franklin 1058 0
Hancock 1330 4
Kossuth 1881 5
Mitchell 1157 1
Winnebago 1245 2
Worth 644 1
Wright 1686 2
Area Total 16799 24

 

 

Active Cases 3/16/21 3/15/21 3/12/21 3/1/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Tuesday Monday Previous Friday March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st
October 1st
Cerro Gordo 482 484 477 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 119 124 123 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 198 195 193 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 121 118 120 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 123 125 121 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 188 191 181 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 136 137 134 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 140 141 139 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 54 55 56 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 99 103 106 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1660 1673 1650 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742

 

 

