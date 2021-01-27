Active COVID case count drops slightly between Tuesday and Wednesday
MASON CITY — North-central Iowa’s active COVID-19 case count dropped slightly between Tuesday and Wednesday.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 65 new COVID cases were identified in our ten-county listening area while 69 more people in that time have been reported as recovered. That moves the active case count for the listening area down from 1827 on Tuesday to 1823 on Wednesday.
Cerro Gordo County’s active case count rose by five to 406 as 24 more people have COVID and 19 more have recovered.
No new deaths were reported in our listening area in the same 24 hour period.
28 people are hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region for COVID, down two from Tuesday. Four people are in an intensive care unit with all four being on a ventilator.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4767
|24
|Butler
|1526
|3
|Floyd
|1421
|2
|Franklin
|1040
|3
|Hancock
|1332
|7
|Kossuth
|1821
|13
|Mitchell
|1174
|3
|Winnebago
|1234
|8
|Worth
|622
|0
|Wright
|1678
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16615
|65
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4289
|19
|Butler
|1260
|7
|Floyd
|1251
|5
|Franklin
|879
|9
|Hancock
|1157
|6
|Kossuth
|1525
|2
|Mitchell
|1014
|12
|Winnebago
|1075
|2
|Worth
|519
|6
|Wright
|1511
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|14480
|69
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|72
|61
|11
|
|Butler
|24
|21
|3
|
|Floyd
|36
|28
|8
|
|Franklin
|18
|17
|1
|
|Hancock
|24
|19
|5
|
|Kossuth
|44
|41
|3
|
|Mitchell
|37
|36
|1
|
|Winnebago
|29
|24
|5
|
|Worth
|4
|3
|1
|
|Wright
|24
|22
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|312
|272
|40
|0
|Active Cases
|1/27/21
|1/26/21
|1/22/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Wednesday
|Tuesday
|Last Friday
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|406
|401
|425
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|242
|246
|229
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|134
|137
|132
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|143
|149
|164
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|151
|150
|157
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|252
|241
|211
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|123
|132
|143
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|130
|124
|117
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|99
|105
|111
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|143
|142
|139
|183
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1823
|1827
|1828
|2096
|5526
|1510