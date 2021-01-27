      Weather Alert

Active COVID case count drops slightly between Tuesday and Wednesday

Jan 27, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — North-central Iowa’s active COVID-19 case count dropped slightly between Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 65 new COVID cases were identified in our ten-county listening area while 69 more people in that time have been reported as recovered. That moves the active case count for the listening area down from 1827 on Tuesday to 1823 on Wednesday.

Cerro Gordo County’s active case count rose by five to 406 as 24 more people have COVID and 19 more have recovered.

No new deaths were reported in our listening area in the same 24 hour period.

28 people are hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region for COVID, down two from Tuesday. Four people are in an intensive care unit with all four being on a ventilator. 

 

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4767 24
Butler 1526 3
Floyd 1421 2
Franklin 1040 3
Hancock 1332 7
Kossuth 1821 13
Mitchell 1174 3
Winnebago 1234 8
Worth 622 0
Wright 1678 2
Area Total 16615 65

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4289 19
Butler 1260 7
Floyd 1251 5
Franklin 879 9
Hancock 1157 6
Kossuth 1525 2
Mitchell 1014 12
Winnebago 1075 2
Worth 519 6
Wright 1511 1
Area Total 14480 69

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 72 61 11
Butler 24 21 3
Floyd 36 28 8
Franklin 18 17 1
Hancock 24 19 5
Kossuth 44 41 3
Mitchell 37 36 1
Winnebago 29 24 5
Worth 4 3 1
Wright 24 22 2
Area Total 312 272 40 0

 

 

Active Cases 1/27/21 1/26/21 1/22/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Wednesday Tuesday Last Friday January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 406 401 425 549 1807 477
Butler 242 246 229 175 517 82
Floyd 134 137 132 130 550 60
Franklin 143 149 164 133 305 42
Hancock 151 150 157 235 408 134
Kossuth 252 241 211 269 535 176
Mitchell 123 132 143 173 447 119
Winnebago 130 124 117 123 359 192
Worth 99 105 111 126 118 46
Wright 143 142 139 183 410 182
Area Total 1823 1827 1828 2096 5526 1510
