Active COVID-19 case count slightly up for second day in north-central Iowa
MASON CITY — For the second straight day, the number of active COVID-19 cases in our listening area slightly went up.
In the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 34 new cases of coronavirus were identified in our ten-county listening area while 25 more people have recovered. One new death was reported in our area in Cerro Gordo County. That brings the county’s death total since the start of the pandemic to 83 and the listening area’s total to 368.
The active case count for the listening area is at 1640, up eight when compared to midday Wednesday.
In Cerro Gordo County, 15 new cases were recorded with eight new recoveries, moving up the active case count number from 466 to 472.
In the north-central medical region, nine people were hospitalized with COVID, the same number as of Wednesday. Only one patient is in an intensive care unit, compared to two on Wednesday. That patient is not on a ventilator.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|83
|70
|13
|1
|Butler
|31
|28
|3
|
|Floyd
|41
|31
|10
|
|Franklin
|19
|18
|1
|
|Hancock
|30
|25
|5
|
|Kossuth
|55
|48
|7
|
|Mitchell
|40
|38
|2
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|7
|6
|1
|
|Wright
|31
|26
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|368
|316
|52
|1
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5352
|15
|Butler
|1674
|2
|Floyd
|1633
|3
|Franklin
|1186
|2
|Hancock
|1474
|1
|Kossuth
|2088
|3
|Mitchell
|1312
|2
|Winnebago
|1393
|1
|Worth
|703
|3
|Wright
|1800
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|18615
|34
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4797
|8
|Butler
|1517
|3
|Floyd
|1401
|0
|Franklin
|1049
|2
|Hancock
|1322
|0
|Kossuth
|1841
|2
|Mitchell
|1153
|0
|Winnebago
|1227
|5
|Worth
|627
|1
|Wright
|1673
|4
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16607
|25
|Active Cases
|3/4/21
|3/3/21
|2/26/21
|3/1/21/
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Thursday
|Wednesday
|Last Friday
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|
|Cerro Gordo
|472
|466
|501
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|126
|127
|128
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|191
|188
|189
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|118
|118
|129
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|122
|121
|119
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|192
|191
|200
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|119
|117
|114
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|135
|139
|130
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|69
|67
|62
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|96
|98
|98
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1640
|1632
|1670
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742