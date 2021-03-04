      Weather Alert

Active COVID-19 case count slightly up for second day in north-central Iowa

Mar 4, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — For the second straight day, the number of active COVID-19 cases in our listening area slightly went up.

In the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 34 new cases of coronavirus were identified in our ten-county listening area while 25 more people have recovered. One new death was reported in our area in Cerro Gordo County. That brings the county’s death total since the start of the pandemic to 83 and the listening area’s total to 368.

The active case count for the listening area is at 1640, up eight when compared to midday Wednesday.

In Cerro Gordo County, 15 new cases were recorded with eight new recoveries, moving up the active case count number from 466 to 472.

In the north-central medical region, nine people were hospitalized with COVID, the same number as of Wednesday. Only one patient is in an intensive care unit, compared to two on Wednesday. That patient is not on a ventilator. 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 83 70 13 1
Butler 31 28 3
Floyd 41 31 10
Franklin 19 18 1
Hancock 30 25 5
Kossuth 55 48 7
Mitchell 40 38 2
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 7 6 1
Wright 31 26 5
Area Total 368 316 52 1

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5352 15
Butler 1674 2
Floyd 1633 3
Franklin 1186 2
Hancock 1474 1
Kossuth 2088 3
Mitchell 1312 2
Winnebago 1393 1
Worth 703 3
Wright 1800 2
Area Total 18615 34

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4797 8
Butler 1517 3
Floyd 1401 0
Franklin 1049 2
Hancock 1322 0
Kossuth 1841 2
Mitchell 1153 0
Winnebago 1227 5
Worth 627 1
Wright 1673 4
Area Total 16607 25

 

 

Active Cases 3/4/21 3/3/21 2/26/21 3/1/21/ 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Thursday Wednesday Last Friday March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st
October 1st
Cerro Gordo 472 466 501 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 126 127 128 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 191 188 189 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 118 118 129 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 122 121 119 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 192 191 200 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 119 117 114 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 135 139 130 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 69 67 62 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 96 98 98 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1640 1632 1670 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742
