Accused car burglar in Mason City pleads guilty
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of a number of car burglaries in 2019 has pleaded guilty.
31-year-old Mitch Buesing was accused of several car burglaries between August 13th and November 5th in 2019. Law enforcement stated in a criminal complaint that during a search of his home, they found several stolen items, including $2200 worth of tools, a $1300 computer, and a $300 chainsaw. Investigators also found a bag containing a ski mask, gloves, window punch and window entry tool. Buesing allegedly used social media to list and sell the stolen goods.
Buesing was charged with: ongoing criminal conduct; third-degree burglary; second-degree, third-degree and fourth-degree theft; and possession of burglar tools. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Buesing pleaded guilty to all the charges except for ongoing criminal conduct, which was dismissed by prosecutors as part of the arrangement.
Buesing is scheduled to be sentenced on April 19th.