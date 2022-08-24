KGLO News KGLO News Logo
Absentee ballots now available in September 13th special elections in Mason City, West Fork, Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock

August 24, 2022 11:11AM CDT
MASON CITY — Absentee ballots are now available for the September 13th special elections for the Local Option Sales Tax for the city of Mason City as well as the special school board elections for the West Fork and Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock school districts in Cerro Gordo County.

An eligible voter may vote an absentee ballot at the county auditor’s office or may submit a written request for a ballot to be mailed to the voter.

A request must include the voter’s name, date of birth, current address, driver’s license number, non-operator ID or voter ID PIN number, signature, and the name of the election or date of the election.

Written requests for absentee ballots should be addressed to the Cerro Gordo County Auditor’s Office at 220 North Washington Avenue in Mason City. You can also go to the Auditor’s Office during regular weekday courthouse hours from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

For more information about the elections, you can head to cerrogordoauditor.gov or call 641-421-3041.

