83rd North Iowa Band Festival continues this weekend
MASON CITY — After last night’s concerts of the John Adams Middle School Band and the Mason City Municipal Band, the 83rd Annual North Iowa Band Festival continues this weekend in downtown Mason City. Looking at the entertainment for this weekend:
== Friday
4:00 — Mason City High School Jazz Band, downtown Main Stage
5:00 — Mason City High School Orchestra, Principal Pavilion
6:00 — Emma Butterworth, Main Stage
7:30 — The Nadas, Main Stage
== Saturday
8:00 — 32nd annual Stu Nevermann Memorial Run
10:00 — 83rd North Iowa Band Festival Parade
12:45 — Mason City Danzers, Principal Pavilion
1:00 — Awards Ceremony and NIACC Extreme Makeover Announcement, Principal Pavilion
2:00-4:00 — Instrument Petting Zoo, Balloon Creations, and Spin Art, Central Park
5:30 — Juni West, Main Stage
7:30 — Betty and the Gents, Main Stage
