Wednesday November 22nd Local Sports

CLEAR LAKE — Ballard raced away from a four-point lead at the end of the first quarter as the #3/4A Bombers beat #7/3A Clear Lake 62-26 last night in non-conference girls basketball, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and watched on Lions TV on kribam.com. Alliyah (uh-LEE-uh) Thompson had 25 points while Brooklyn Baumgardner added 17 to lead Ballard. Madi Ott had 14 to lead the Lions, who are 0-1 on the season and will travel to Webster City to open up North Central Conference play next Tuesday.

— other high school girls basketball scores from Tuesday

Newman 58, Lake Mills 49

West Fork 50, North Iowa 49

Nashua-Plainfield 59, Tripoli 25

Forest City 65, Algona 48

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Tucker DeVries’ 33 points led Drake past Akron 79-59 on Tuesday night at the Cayman Islands Classic.

DeVries added nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-1). Kevin Overton scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 11 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Darnell Brodie finished 5 of 5 from the floor to finish with 11 points.

Enrique Freeman led the Zips (4-2) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Akron also got 11 points from Greg Tribble. Tavari Johnson also had eight points and four assists.

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says it is back to business as the Hawkeyes get ready for Friday’s game at Nebraska. Ferentz gave the team an extra day to enjoy a 15-13 win over Illinois, a victory that clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship game.

Ferentz is confident there will not be a letdown against the Huskers.

Ferentz says the Hawkeyes have no chance without being mentally prepared to play.

The play of quarterback Deacon Hill has picked up since the bye week and Ferentz says experience is a big reason.

Iowa offensive tackle Mason Richman says the offensive line is gaining confidence.

The Huskers spoiled Iowa’s division title hopes a year ago with a victory in Kinnick Stadium but Richman says this week is not about revenge.

Kickoff on Friday is scheduled for 11 o’clock with the pre-game at 9 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO

AMES — A turnaround season at Iowa State can end with a big road victory as the Cyclones get ready to visit 19th ranked Kansas State. ISU is 6-5 overall and with a win will finish no worse than a tie for fourth in the Big 12.

That’s Iowa State coach Matt Campbell who has been proud of the progress. After finishing 4-8 a year ago the Cyclones opened this season 1-2.

After going up against the league’s top defense in Texas last week the Cyclones face a K-State defense that is ranked second in the Big 12.

Campbell says the K-State defense will give a variety of looks.

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht says the Cyclones hope to finish strong as they get ready to visit Kansas State. The Cyclones are 6-5 and with a bowl game still to play would lock up a winning season with a victory.

Becht says K-State has an outstanding defense but it is a familiar look for the Cyclones.

Becht says patience will be important against the Wildcat defense.

Becht says this Cyclone team will be known as one that fought through adversity.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 7 o’clock

MASON CITY — Algona had five champions as they claimed the Riverhawk Girls Wrestling Invitational at Mason City High School on Tuesday evening. The Bulldogs had 244 team points, 32 points better than the host Mason City. Layla Phillips at 105, Kallie Gibbons at 135, Kyleigh James at 155 and Aniyah Smith at 235 all won championships for the Riverhawks. Clear Lake finished third with 160 points as Cecilia Mattis at 140 and Alexa Heflin at 145 finished in second place. The North Central Trailblazers finished fifth with 109. West Fork was eighth with 86, while St. Ansgar was ninth with 58 points. See the full results of the tournament by clicking here

— other high school girls wrestling last night

Osage 48, Charles City 36