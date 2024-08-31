A remarkable discovery has come to light in Glottertal, Germany, where construction worker Claus Völker unearthed a treasure trove of medieval coins while installing subway pipes. Experts consider this find one of the largest collections of its kind in recent years.

Discovery of the Hidden Hoard

While working near a swimming pool, Völker stumbled upon “small metal plates” in the ground. Upon inspection, archaeologists uncovered around 1,600 coins over two days according to Tododisca. Despite challenging conditions, including knee-deep mud from rain, the team used metal detectors to recover the full cache.

Historical Significance of the Coins

The coins, dating back to around 1320 A.D., originated from various mints, including Breisach, Zofingen, and Fribourg, with others minted in Basel, St. Gallen, Zurich, Laufenburg, and Colmar. At the time of their loss, the coins could have bought approximately 150 sheep, highlighting their significant value.

Insight into Medieval Life and Trade

This find adds a valuable piece to the puzzle of medieval European history, particularly in the mining region of Glottertal, a key area for the Dukes of Freiburg. The discovery could provide insights into the circulation of currency, minting processes, and silver trade practices during that era.

Comparison to Other Coin Discoveries

This discovery echoes a similar find in 2016 near Zurich, Switzerland, where over 200 coins from the 14th century were unearthed. However, the German hoard is significantly larger, making it an even more critical contribution to the understanding of medieval economic activities and social dynamics.

A Window into the Past

The evaluation of this coin hoard may enhance our knowledge of medieval minting, trade, and mining activities, providing a glimpse into the economic and political landscape of the time. The discovery serves as a reminder of the hidden treasures that still lie beneath our feet, waiting to be uncovered.