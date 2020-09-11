4th District candidate Scholten stops in Mason City, says top issues in 2018 still important in 2020
J. D. Scholten during an interview with KGLO News on October 22, 2018
MASON CITY — The Democratic Party candidate for the 4th District congressional seat was in Mason City last night, holding a makeshift drive-in rally at the North Iowa Events Center.
J. D. Scholten of Sioux City says most of the issues that were important to people in the 4th District back when he ran in 2018 are still top concerns in 2020. “Health care is still the number one issue. It’s been an issue for the last cycle and this cycle as well. The other thing is especially with the 4th District being so agriculture heavy, talking a lot about whether it’s where are we going with renewable fuels and the undercutting of the renewable fuels standard by this administration, people want to know about markets with the trade war. This is the #1 district affected by the trade war.”
Scholten says people are still concerned about the nation’s economy bouncing back from the downturn caused by the pandemic. “Talking about how we get out of this economically. You see the wealthiest people in America continue to thrive in these pandemic times, where millions of Americans have been let go of their jobs and lost health insurance. This income inequality is really expanding and people are looking for solutions out there.”
Scholten will face Republican candidate Randy Feenstra in November’s general election, with the winner replacing Steve King, who failed to win the Republican primary back in June.