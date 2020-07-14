      Weather Alert

40 more cases of COVID-19 locally identified, 30 more recovered

Jul 14, 2020 @ 11:05am

DES MOINES — 40 more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in our listening area.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 21 new cases were reported in Cerro Gordo County; four in Wright; three each in Franklin, Hancock, and Worth; two each in Floyd and Mitchell; and single new cases in Butler and Kossuth. That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases identified in our listening area since the start of the pandemic to 1241.

729 of those cases, or 58.7%, have fully recovered. 30 more cases locally have been reported as fully recovered — 18 in Cerro Gordo; four in Wright; two each in Floyd and Kossuth; and single cases in Butler, Franklin, Hancock and Winnebago.

Looking at the statewide numbers during the same time period, four more deaths were reported for a total now of 752; 368 new cases were reported for a total of 35,830; 317 more people have recovered for a total of 26,906. 

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 342 21
Butler 71 1
Floyd 84 2
Franklin 114 3
Hancock 64 3
Kossuth 43 1
Mitchell 48 2
Winnebago 44
Worth 28 3
Wright 403 4
Area Total 1241 40

 

Positive by age group in area Percentage
0-17 6
18-40 51
41-60 25
61-80 12
80+ 6

 

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 1
Butler 2
Floyd 2
Franklin
Hancock 1
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 7

 

Recovered New Recovered
Total % Recovered
Cerro Gordo 89 18 26.02
Butler 55 1 77.46
Floyd 61 2 72.62
Franklin 65 1 57.01
Hancock 48 1 75
Kossuth 27 2 62.79
Mitchell 36 75
Winnebago 23 1 52.27
Worth 10 35.71
Wright 315 4 78.16
Area Total 729 30 58.74
