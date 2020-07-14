40 more cases of COVID-19 locally identified, 30 more recovered
DES MOINES — 40 more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in our listening area.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 21 new cases were reported in Cerro Gordo County; four in Wright; three each in Franklin, Hancock, and Worth; two each in Floyd and Mitchell; and single new cases in Butler and Kossuth. That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases identified in our listening area since the start of the pandemic to 1241.
729 of those cases, or 58.7%, have fully recovered. 30 more cases locally have been reported as fully recovered — 18 in Cerro Gordo; four in Wright; two each in Floyd and Kossuth; and single cases in Butler, Franklin, Hancock and Winnebago.
Looking at the statewide numbers during the same time period, four more deaths were reported for a total now of 752; 368 new cases were reported for a total of 35,830; 317 more people have recovered for a total of 26,906.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|342
|21
|Butler
|71
|1
|Floyd
|84
|2
|Franklin
|114
|3
|Hancock
|64
|3
|Kossuth
|43
|1
|Mitchell
|48
|2
|Winnebago
|44
|
|Worth
|28
|3
|Wright
|403
|4
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1241
|40
|Positive by age group in area
|Percentage
|0-17
|6
|18-40
|51
|41-60
|25
|61-80
|12
|80+
|6
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|1
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|2
|Franklin
|
|Hancock
|1
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|Area Total
|7
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|
|Cerro Gordo
|89
|18
|26.02
|Butler
|55
|1
|77.46
|Floyd
|61
|2
|72.62
|Franklin
|65
|1
|57.01
|Hancock
|48
|1
|75
|Kossuth
|27
|2
|62.79
|Mitchell
|36
|
|75
|Winnebago
|23
|1
|52.27
|Worth
|10
|
|35.71
|Wright
|315
|4
|78.16
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|729
|30
|58.74