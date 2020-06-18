      Weather Alert

18 more coronavirus cases identified in north-central Iowa

Jun 18, 2020 @ 11:05am

DES MOINES — 18 more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in our immediate listening area.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, in the 24-hour period ending at 11 o’clock this morning, four new cases were confirmed in Cerro Gordo County; three each in Butler and Floyd; two each in Franklin, Hancock, and Wright; and single cases in Mitchell and Worth.

That brings the area’s total since the start of the pandemic to 534 — 294 in Wright; 53 in Cerro Gordo; 52 in Franklin; 33 in Hancock; 30 in Butler; 24 in Floyd; 20 in Kossuth; 13 in Winnebago; nine in Mitchell and six in Worth.

17 more people from the area have recovered — eight in Wright; four in Franklin; two in Butler; and single cases in Cerro Gordo, Hancock and Kossuth — for a total of 245.

Statewide over the same 24-hour period, seven more people have died for a total of 677; 357 more cases have been confirmed for a total of 24,737; 327 more people have recovered for a total of 15,453.

 

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 53 4
Butler 30 3
Floyd 24 3
Franklin 52 2
Hancock 33 2
Kossuth 20
Mitchell 9 1
Winnebago 13
Worth 6 1
Wright 294 2
Area Total 534 18

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 27 1
Butler 16 2
Floyd 17
Franklin 18 4
Hancock 20 1
Kossuth 13 1
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 11
Worth 3
Wright 116 8
Area Total 245 17

 

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 1
Butler 2
Floyd 1
Franklin
Hancock
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright
Area Total 4
