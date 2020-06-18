18 more coronavirus cases identified in north-central Iowa
DES MOINES — 18 more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in our immediate listening area.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, in the 24-hour period ending at 11 o’clock this morning, four new cases were confirmed in Cerro Gordo County; three each in Butler and Floyd; two each in Franklin, Hancock, and Wright; and single cases in Mitchell and Worth.
That brings the area’s total since the start of the pandemic to 534 — 294 in Wright; 53 in Cerro Gordo; 52 in Franklin; 33 in Hancock; 30 in Butler; 24 in Floyd; 20 in Kossuth; 13 in Winnebago; nine in Mitchell and six in Worth.
17 more people from the area have recovered — eight in Wright; four in Franklin; two in Butler; and single cases in Cerro Gordo, Hancock and Kossuth — for a total of 245.
Statewide over the same 24-hour period, seven more people have died for a total of 677; 357 more cases have been confirmed for a total of 24,737; 327 more people have recovered for a total of 15,453.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|53
|4
|Butler
|30
|3
|Floyd
|24
|3
|Franklin
|52
|2
|Hancock
|33
|2
|Kossuth
|20
|
|Mitchell
|9
|1
|Winnebago
|13
|
|Worth
|6
|1
|Wright
|294
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|534
|18
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|27
|1
|Butler
|16
|2
|Floyd
|17
|
|Franklin
|18
|4
|Hancock
|20
|1
|Kossuth
|13
|1
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|11
|
|Worth
|3
|
|Wright
|116
|8
|
|
|
|Area Total
|245
|17
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|1
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|1
|Franklin
|
|Hancock
|
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4