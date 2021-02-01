14 new COVID deaths reported in north-central Iowa after state adds 250 deaths from October-December into the state website
MASON CITY — 14 more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in north-central Iowa after the Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday added 250 deaths to the state’s COVID website.
Between midday Sunday and 11 o’clock on Monday, four of the new deaths were reported in Kossuth County, three are in Butler County, two are in Wright County, with single deaths in Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Hancock, Mitchell, and Winnebago counties.
That brings the listening area’s death total up to 335. Cerro Gordo County has seen a total of 74 deaths, Kossuth 49, Mitchell 39, Floyd 38, Winnebago 30, Butler 29, Wright 28, Hancock 25, Franklin 19 and Worth County four.
Many of the 250 newly-reported deaths happened in November and December but were just included in the latest batch of data the Centers for Disease Control sent the state. State officials say in some instances, it takes time for the National Center for Health Statistics to confirm a death is caused by or related to COVID.
In that same 24-hour period between Sunday and Monday, the state’s website showed only three new cases of COVID-19 reported in our listening area, one case each in Cerro Gordo, Kossuth and Winnebago. 28 new recoveries were reported.
That brings down the number of active COVID-19 cases in the listening area from 1747 on Sunday to 1708 on Monday.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|74
|62
|12
|1
|Butler
|29
|26
|3
|3
|Floyd
|38
|30
|8
|1
|Franklin
|19
|18
|1
|
|Hancock
|25
|20
|5
|1
|Kossuth
|49
|44
|5
|4
|Mitchell
|39
|38
|1
|1
|Winnebago
|30
|25
|5
|1
|Worth
|4
|3
|1
|
|Wright
|28
|24
|4
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|335
|290
|45
|14
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4814
|1
|Butler
|1536
|0
|Floyd
|1434
|0
|Franklin
|1056
|0
|Hancock
|1344
|0
|Kossuth
|1855
|1
|Mitchell
|1179
|0
|Winnebago
|1247
|1
|Worth
|628
|0
|Wright
|1689
|0
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16782
|3
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4330
|5
|Butler
|1296
|3
|Floyd
|1277
|6
|Franklin
|909
|4
|Hancock
|1180
|4
|Kossuth
|1546
|0
|Mitchell
|1036
|2
|Winnebago
|1092
|2
|Worth
|540
|2
|Wright
|1533
|0
|
|
|
|Area Total
|14739
|28
|Active Cases
|2/1/21
|1/31/21
|1/29/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Monday
|Sunday
|Last Friday
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|410
|415
|404
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|211
|217
|216
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|119
|126
|126
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|128
|132
|132
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|139
|145
|148
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|260
|262
|254
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|104
|107
|112
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|125
|127
|127
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|84
|86
|92
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|128
|130
|133
|183
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1708
|1747
|1744
|2096
|5526
|1510