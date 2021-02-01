      Weather Alert

14 new COVID deaths reported in north-central Iowa after state adds 250 deaths from October-December into the state website

Feb 1, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — 14 more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in north-central Iowa after the Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday added 250 deaths to the state’s COVID website.

Between midday Sunday and 11 o’clock on Monday, four of the new deaths were reported in Kossuth County, three are in Butler County, two are in Wright County, with single deaths in Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Hancock, Mitchell, and Winnebago counties.

That brings the listening area’s death total up to 335. Cerro Gordo County has seen a total of 74 deaths, Kossuth 49, Mitchell 39, Floyd 38, Winnebago 30, Butler 29, Wright 28, Hancock 25, Franklin 19 and Worth County four.

Many of the 250 newly-reported deaths happened in November and December but were just included in the latest batch of data the Centers for Disease Control sent the state. State officials say in some instances, it takes time for the National Center for Health Statistics to confirm a death is caused by or related to COVID.

In that same 24-hour period between Sunday and Monday, the state’s website showed only three new cases of COVID-19 reported in our listening area, one case each in Cerro Gordo, Kossuth and Winnebago. 28 new recoveries were reported.

That brings down the number of active COVID-19 cases in the listening area from 1747 on Sunday to 1708 on Monday.

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 74 62 12 1
Butler 29 26 3 3
Floyd 38 30 8 1
Franklin 19 18 1
Hancock 25 20 5 1
Kossuth 49 44 5 4
Mitchell 39 38 1 1
Winnebago 30 25 5 1
Worth 4 3 1
Wright 28 24 4 2
Area Total 335 290 45 14

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4814 1
Butler 1536 0
Floyd 1434 0
Franklin 1056 0
Hancock 1344 0
Kossuth 1855 1
Mitchell 1179 0
Winnebago 1247 1
Worth 628 0
Wright 1689 0
Area Total 16782 3

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4330 5
Butler 1296 3
Floyd 1277 6
Franklin 909 4
Hancock 1180 4
Kossuth 1546 0
Mitchell 1036 2
Winnebago 1092 2
Worth 540 2
Wright 1533 0
Area Total 14739 28

 

 

Active Cases 2/1/21 1/31/21 1/29/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Monday Sunday Last Friday January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 410 415 404 549 1807 477
Butler 211 217 216 175 517 82
Floyd 119 126 126 130 550 60
Franklin 128 132 132 133 305 42
Hancock 139 145 148 235 408 134
Kossuth 260 262 254 269 535 176
Mitchell 104 107 112 173 447 119
Winnebago 125 127 127 123 359 192
Worth 84 86 92 126 118 46
Wright 128 130 133 183 410 182
Area Total 1708 1747 1744 2096 5526 1510
For the latest

Trending
Clear Lake woman sentenced to probation after being given deferred judgment for burgulary
Three arrested on drug-related charges after traffic stop, search of Mason City home
Governor says online map will help Iowans schedule COVID shots
Two more north-central Iowans with COVID die, active case count drops for week
Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health prepares for next COVID-19 vaccination phase