12-year-old boy being held in slaying of Eldora girl

April 15, 2024 11:25AM CDT
12-year-old boy being held in slaying of Eldora girl

ELDORA — A boy is being held in connection with the apparent shooting death of a girl in Eldora. 

Eldora Police and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the death of a 13-year-old girl at a residence in Eldora at 5:30 Sunday evening. A call came from a residence on 12th Street in Eldora. A 13-year-old girl had died at the residence. A 12-year-old boy was placed in custody.

The South Hardin School Superintendent confirmed the teen who died was a student at South Hardin Middle School in Eldora.

