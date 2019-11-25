Winter Storm Watch Tuesday afternoon-Wednesday morning, could see 3-10 inches of snow in area

These are the Winter Storm Watch statements as of 5:00 AM. For the latest details on the weather click on the alerts tab at the top of the page
Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-
Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Crawford-
Carroll-
Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,
Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,
Mason City, Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda,
Gilmore City, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton,
Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake, Schaller, Early,
Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy, Fort Dodge, Denison,
and Carroll
428 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow with blustery winds. Near blizzard
conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches
are forecast with the highest amounts anticipated near the
Minnesota border. Wind gusts between 35 to 45 mph are likely
with potentially a few gusts nearing 50 mph.
* WHERE…West central into northern Iowa.
* WHEN…Tuesday evening through midday Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel is likely to become very difficult with
significant blowing snow reducing visibility and even leading to
near blizzard conditions at times. In addition, slick and snow
covered roads will lead to treacherous traveling conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those with Thanksgiving travel plans
Tuesday night through Wednesday should take the necessary
precautions and potentially find alternate routes or delay or
move up travel plans if possible. If you must travel during the
storm, please remember to pack a winter survival kit in your
vehicle in case you become stranded.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts from a trusted weather source for
updates on this winter storm.
Mitchell-Howard-Floyd-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-
Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-Trempealeau-Jackson-
Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Charles City, Wabasha,
Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, Medford,
Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, and Black River Falls
336 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of west central into north central Wisconsin,
northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.