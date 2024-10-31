The recovery process in North Carolina is quite lengthy, with many roads requiring complete reconstruction.

Members of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have been providing assistance in any way they can.

Logan Murphy from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 7 described the aftermath of the disaster as pockets of complete devastation. He explained how driving down a seemingly normal road could suddenly lead to a community where the road had been washed away and houses were filled with 3 to 4 feet of water at times.

According to Murphy, the scenes unfolding in North Carolina bring back memories of the recent natural disasters that have struck Kentucky.

“We understand the challenges firsthand. We have experienced disasters in western Kentucky, such as tornadoes, as well as flooding in eastern Kentucky. As a result, we have a deep understanding of what the affected communities need. We know how difficult it can be to rebuild after such devastating situations,” Murphy explained.

Murphy spent two weeks with a crew down there.

On Friday, Murphy expressed his intention to return to North Carolina and provide relief to their crews.

