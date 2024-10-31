Authorities have reported that a fatal crash occurred on Sunday night on Interstate 95 in Maryland. The victim has been identified as a 54-year-old driver from New Jersey.

Tracey N. McKeon was driving a pickup truck south in Perryville, Cecil County, around 8:45 p.m. when she drove off the roadway to the right and hit a tree, according to authorities.

McKeon, a resident of Camden, was declared dead at the accident site around milepost 92.9.

Perryville, located in northeastern Maryland, is situated approximately 45 miles north of Baltimore.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

