Winnebago Industries unveils concept all-electric recreational vehicle
TAMPA, FLORIDA — Forest City-based Winnebago Industries Tuesday unveiled an electric concept motorhome. It’s an entirely all-electric, zero emission RV that incorporates an advanced drivetrain and battery package that also powers all the living area systems of the coach.
Ashis Bhattacharya is Winnebago’s senior vice president of business development, advanced technology and enterprise marketing. He says the company’s Advanced Technology Group division has been working on the concept of creating an all-electric motorhome since being formed in 2019. “One of the things that has been really top of mind for us has been sustainability, and we’ve looked at materials, we’ve looked at other things internally, and we really think we’ve built a compelling vehicle.”
Jaime Sorenson is Winnebago’s director of advanced technology. He says the battery configuration of the vehicle will meet the needs of a majority of new RV buyers who prefer to make trips under 200 miles. “At the core of the eRV is an innovative all-electric power system built around an 86 kilowatt hour high-voltage battery package that delivers power to the drivetrain and supplies electricity for all the on-board systems. The eRV can readily be charged almost anywhere — home, campgrounds, dedicated charging stations — in as little as 45 minutes.”
Sorenson says a user of the eRV would notice several differences right away when compared to the traditional motorhome. “Some of the main differences we see — there’s no LP on the vehicle, there’s no generator on the vehicle. It’s very vibration free, very quiet. It’s very easy to maintain and very easy to drive.”
Shailendra Singh is Winnebago’s vice president of advanced technology. He says consumers will be able to do everything that they can currently do in a traditional RV while at the same time be more energy efficient. “You have all the appliances, the air conditioning. In fact with this vehicle, your experience will be better. Because of high voltage, your appliances will be more efficient, and then all the system controls are integrated so you can do a better job of controlling everything. The last one, which is not the least one, quiet rides. Since it is an electric vehicle, your ride will be very, very quiet. So to answer, yes everything and then some more.”
When it comes to the cost of the eRV, Sorenson says that’s something to be determined in the future. “The best way we can answer this is that this is a concept. We’re very early in the stages of bringing this product to the market. I think what we need to focus on more is building that compelling value for the customer more than discussing the cost at this point.”
Winnebago made the announcement at the Florida RV Super Show currently going on in Tampa. For more about the eRV, click here and watch the announcement video below.