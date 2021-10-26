      Weather Alert

Winnebago Industries sets net-zero greenhouse gas goal by 2050

Oct 26, 2021 @ 11:54am

FOREST CITY — Forest City-based outdoor lifestyle manufacturer Winnebago Industries has announced that they’ve set a goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by the middle of this century.

CEO Michael Happe says they’ve made the pledge through a campaign led by the Science Based Targets Initiative.   “We recently strengthened our commitment to sustainability by joining the Business Ambition for 1.5 Degree Celsius, a United Nations-backed global coalition of business leaders. As part of this program, we are committing to help limit the impact of climate change by setting a goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. We also announced additional goals on water, waste, and product sustainability.”

Happe says the company’s goals include: zero waste to landfill, with 90% diversion of waste by 2030; net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050; reduce freshwater use by 30% by 2050; have eco-friendly upgrade options on all their new products by 2025; and product life-cycle assessments by 2030.  “We look forward to working with the Science Based Targets Initiative and external validators to develop and enact a plan for achieving this net-zero goal, which represents an important focus of our corporate responsibility strategy.”

Winnebago Industries last week reported a record fiscal year with a profit of almost $282 million for the manufacturer of Winnebago, Grand Design and Newmar recreational vehicles as well as Chris-Craft and Barletta boats.

For the latest

Trending
Grassley says Afghans coming to America as part of Operation Allies need to be vetted
Grassley says Afghans coming to America as part of Operation Allies need to be vetted
Court orders press release regarding Mason City officer-involved shooting be retracted after information improperly released
Northeast Iowa State Trooper who used to work at the Mason City post dies from injuries suffered in crash
Mason City man faces drug, weapons charges after confronting person
Connect With Us