Winnebago County teen pleads not guilty to continued sexual abuse

January 31, 2023 11:55AM CST
RAKE — A Rake teen has pleaded not guilty to continued sexual abuse of a minor in Winnebago County.

Authorities were notified in late November by the mother of a 10-year-old girl who had told her that 18-year-old Kody Roth had allegedly inappropriately touched her several times over the course of two years at her home in Rake while Roth’s mother was babysitting her. Authorities say the child later confirmed that to authorities during an interview.

Investigators say Roth later admitted during an interview that he had inappropriately touched the juvenile seven times over a six-month time frame. He said he could not recall dates of the incidents but estimated he was 15 years old. Roth was 18 years old as of November 15th of this past year.

Authorities charged Roth with seven counts of second-degree sexual abuse, each charge a Class B felony that carries a maximum 25-year prison sentence.

Roth filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges in Winnebago County District Court on Tuesday. A trial date at last check had not been scheduled.

