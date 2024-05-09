Lark Avenue north of State Highway 122 near bridge reconstruction project to be closed one day next week

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Secondary Roads Department says they’ll have to close Lark Avenue north of State Highway 122 and 275th Street from Lark Avenue to the Mason City city limits for one day next week.

County Engineer Brandon Billings says there is a separated crossroad pipe that is damaged and progressively getting worse. The closure will be next Tuesday and should only be for the day. Billings says it’s advised that the public utilize the signed DOT detour for the State Highway 122 bridge project during this time. Lark Avenue had been used by some motorists as an alternate way around the bridge construction project.

He says if rain delays their plans, they will move it back as needed until they can complete all the work in one day.