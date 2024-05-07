Mason City man sentenced to 18+ years in federal prison on meth dealing charge

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been sentenced to over 18 years in prison on a federal drug dealing charge.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 44-year-old Tristian Walker was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty back in January to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Evidence showed that between October and December in 2022 that Walker knowingly and intentionally conspired to distribute 195 grams of pure ice meth. Walker had an extensive criminal history, including convictions for attempted murder, domestic battery, assault and burglary.

US District Court Chief Judge Leonard Strand sentenced Walker on Monday to 222 months in prison. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.