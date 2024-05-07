KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Mason City man sentenced to 18+ years in federal prison on meth dealing charge

May 7, 2024 11:28AM CDT
Share
Mason City man sentenced to 18+ years in federal prison on meth dealing charge

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been sentenced to over 18 years in prison on a federal drug dealing charge.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 44-year-old Tristian Walker was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty back in January to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Evidence showed that between October and December in 2022 that Walker knowingly and intentionally conspired to distribute 195 grams of pure ice meth. Walker had an extensive criminal history, including convictions for attempted murder, domestic battery, assault and burglary.

US District Court Chief Judge Leonard Strand sentenced Walker on Monday to 222 months in prison. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. 

For the latest

Trending

1

Tens of thousands removed from Iowa Medicaid
2

Grassley: Pentagon workers spent millions of pandemic dollars on personal expenses
3

Plea change set for Mason City man accused of kidnapping, attempted murder in southwestern Iowa
4

Groundbreaking held for Mason City's Destination Iowa bike park project
5

Plea change hearing set for Mason City woman accused of stealing over $123K from Clear Lake business