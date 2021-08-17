      Weather Alert

Winnebago County accident kills southern Minnesota man

Aug 17, 2021 @ 5:33am

FOREST CITY — A southern Minnesota man is dead after an accident over the weekend in Winnebago County.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to a personal injury accident shortly after 8:45 Saturday night on Winnebago County Road R-50 just south of the Minnesota border. On arrival, they found a motorcycle operated by 56-year-old Joe Longe of Freeborn Minnesota exited the roadway and entered the east ditch and rolled.

Longe, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident and was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

