WIND CHILL WARNING now in effect until 10:00 AM CST Tuesday.

Wind Chill Warning remains in effect until Tuesday for most of Iowa

Feb 15, 2021 @ 5:56am
(Graphic courtesy National Weather Service-Des Moines)

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

…Life-Threatening Cold Wind Chills to Persist into Tuesday…

.Bitterly cold temperatures continue across Iowa to start the new
week. These temperatures combined with north winds will produce
life-threatening wind chills and precautions should be taken to
minimize outdoor exposure.

…WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Life-threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills from
30 below zero to as low as 40 below zero can be expected this
morning and again tonight into Tuesday morning.

* WHERE…All of central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

