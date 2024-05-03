Dennis, Don Higgins named as Grand Marshal for North Iowa Band Festival

MASON CITY — Two brothers who have worked many hours in different capacities to fill the air with music have been selected as this year’s Grand Marshal for the North Iowa Band Festival. Dennis and Don Higgins are the recipients of the honor, which recognizes people of local or national prominence who have made a significant contribution to the development, history or success of the festival. Every year, Band Festival organizers count on Dennis and Don Higgins to set up the Muse-Norris Charitable Fund Stage for the festival’s headline performers, and they often run the sound system for various bands. Dennis served for many years on the Band Festival Committee.

== Winning the Dan Klempnauer Award this year is Lindsey James, the executive director of Visit Mason City and Main Street Mason City. The Klempnauer Award was named for a long-time volunteer and festival supporter and is intended to honor an unsung hero who volunteers for the festival. While supporting Mason City’s events is part of her professional role, James goes above and beyond to support the community and the Festival.

== The Band Master Award winner goes to Alan Greiner, who recently retired as executive director of the Iowa High School Music Association. During his tenure with the IHSMA, Greiner has been instrumental in crafting and promoting the image and philosophy of the Association. That philosophy is to promote music as an essential part of Iowa school curriculum and ensure fairness and equity for all students. It also strives to provide educational opportunities that foster the development of a life-long appreciation of music for our high school students.

The 85th North Iowa Band Festival kicks off its five -day run on Thursday May 23rd in downtown Mason City, with the parade taking place on Saturday May 25th.