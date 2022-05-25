Weather Alert
Wednesday May 25th KGLO Morning News
May 25, 2022 @ 7:29am
Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Wednesday May 25th
KGLO News
·
Wednesday May 25 — 7:11 AM
Trending
Public hearing date set for June on development agreement to bring three new retail stores into Willow Creek Crossing on Mason City's west side
UPDATE --- More charges filed against Mason City man accused of shooting at multiple residences
Traffic study shows speed on US Highway 18 in Clear Lake should be raised to 50 MPH, council keeps it at 45 MPH
Senate GOP’s court budget includes money originally set aside for pensions
Hinson says ‘incompetence’ by FDA led to baby formula shortage
