Wednesday March 27th Local Sports

YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA — The NIACC baseball team wrapped up their first conference series of the season on Tuesday with a split against Northeast Community College in games played in Yankton South Dakota. On Monday, the Trojans won the first game 4-0 before falling in the nightcap 7-4. On Tuesday, NIACC dropped the opener 3-1. Kyle Pike had an RBI triple scoring Fox Leum in the fourth inning for NIACC’s lone run. Leum hit a solo homer in the second game as five different Trojans had a run batted in as NIACC salvaged the nightcap 5-1. Tom Skoro picked up the win to improve to 2-3 on the season, going six innings, giving up a run on five hits with five strikeouts and four walks. NIACC is 9-10 overall and 2-2 in the conference. The Trojans are schedule to open up the home part of their schedule today at Roosevelt Field hosting Dakota County Technical College in a doubleheader that starts at 2 o’clock.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State and coach Steve Prohm have agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

The Cyclones announced the deal on Tuesday, ending speculation that Prohm might leave to take over at Alabama, his alma mater. The Crimson Tide and Avery Johnson recently agreed to part ways after four seasons.

Prohm has taken Iowa State to three NCAA Tournaments in four seasons since taking over for Fred Hoiberg. The Cyclones finished 23-12 this season, winning the Big 12 tournament for the second time under Prohm before being knocked out of the NCAAs by Ohio State on Friday.

Prohm is 83-53 at Iowa State, and he’s won at least 20 games in seven of his eight seasons as a head coach. Prohm’s overall winning percentage, which includes his time at Murray State, is .695.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Cam Lard’s career at Iowa State has come to an end after two up-and-down seasons with the Cyclones.

Iowa State announced on Tuesday that Lard, who recently finished his sophomore season, will be leaving the program.

Lard flourished after a redshirt season, averaging 12.6 points and 8.1 rebounds in 2017-18. But some off-court issues led the Cyclones to send Lard to a treatment facility in the offseason. Lard was suspended for seven games to start this season and junior transfer Michael Jacobson earned Lard’s starting spot.

The 6-foot-9 Louisiana native averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds off the bench in 2018-19.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa football team will not have a game or an open practice to conclude spring drills. Coach Kirk Ferentz says the move was made due to turf replacement and drainage review on the floor of Kinnick Stadium.

Coming off a 9-4 record and a win in the Outback Bowl the Hawkeyes appeared to be loaded with experience. That all changed with the early departure of four standouts to the NFL Draft.

The biggest area of need right now is on the defensive line.

Ferentz has promoted Kelvin Bell to defensive line coach. He had been the recruiting coordinator and repalces the retired Reese Morgan. Ferentz says he will be looking to fill the spot for a 10th assistant.

Ferentz is in no hurry to fill the spot and is looking for the right fit.

Iowa starts spring practice today and will have their final practice on April 26th.

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley has made an addition to his staff as spring drills begin. Farley has tabbed Isaac Fruechte to be the Panthers’ receivers coach.

After spending the past two years on the staff at Western Kentucky Ryan Mahaffy returns to UNI as the offensive coordinator.

UNI begins the first of 15 spring practices this afternoon at the UNI-Dome