Wednesday December 7th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Iowa State — pre-game 5:45, tipoff 6:00

NEW YORK CITY — Iowa was no match for 15th-ranked Duke at the Jimmy V Classic in New York City late last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Hawkeyes shot only 39%, including three of 16 from three point range in a 74-62 loss

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. Freshman guard Dasonte Bowen came off the bench to score 12 points and Patrick McCaffery also had 12 as the Hawkeyes fall to 6-2.

Duke’s defense bottled up the Hawkeyes and held Kris Murray to eight points.

The Hawkeyes turn right around and host 20th-ranked Iowa State Thursday night.

AMES — In the midst of conference expansion and expanded league schedules, Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger hopes there is still a place for the series with Iowa. The 20th-ranked Cyclones visit the Hawkeyes on Thursday night. It will be the 76th meeting in a series that has been played every season since 1970.

Otzelberger has been involved in several in-state series during his career and has always enjoyed them.

You can hear the Iowa State-Iowa game on KGLO starting with the pre-game at 6 o’clock on Thursday night.

CEDAR FALLS — UNI fell behind by 12 in the opening half and lost at home to Toledo 83-75. Bowen Born scored 27 points for the Panthers.

Toledo shot better than 51% for the game and Born says the Panthers gave up too many easy baskets in the first half.

UNI drops to 3-5 on the season.

IOWA CITY — A top 25 women’s Cy-Hawk clash takes place in Iowa City tonight when 10th-ranked Iowa State visits #16 Iowa. This could have been a top ten matchup but the Hawks have stumbled out of the gate. Ranked 4th in the preseason, Iowa is 6-3.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder who does not feel their confidence has been hurt by the early losses as part of a tough schedule..

Junior guard Caitlin Clark says this game is a great showcase for the state of Iowa.

Iowa State’s 77-70 win in Ames last year snapped the Hawkeyes five game win streak in the series but nearly all of the recent games have been close.

That’s Cyclone coach Bill Fennelly who says for his team success begins on defense.

It will be the final game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for Cyclone star Asley Joens, who is a native of Iowa City.

Tipoff is at 6 o’clock with the pre-game starting at 5:45 on AM-1300 KGLO tonight.

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake boys picked up their second straight win to start the season with an 81-56 win over New Hampton at home. Cael Stephany had 14 points while Titan Schmitt added 10. Clear Lake hosts Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday night.

— other boys basketball scores from Tuesday

Newman 74, Nashua-Plainfield 58

North Butler 51, Central Springs 35

Osage 53, St. Ansgar 48

West Fork 73, Northwood-Kensett 66

Eagle Grove 51, Belmond-Klemme 33

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, West Hancock 49

Lake Mills 66, Bishop Garrigan 61

North Union 62, Forest City 55

Charles City 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 50

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake girls used an 18-6 second quarter to beat New Hampton at home 57-42 on Tuesday night. Clear Lake is now 2-1 on the season and will host Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday night.

DECORAH — Decorah outscored Mason City 16-9 in the opening quarter and held on for a 60-50 win in Decorah last night. Mason City is 1-2 on the season and will travel to Marshalltown on Friday.

NASHUA — After being tied after the first and second quarters, the Newman girls outscored Nashua-Plainfield 17-5 in the third quarter on their way to a 60-53 victory in Top of Iowa Conference play. The Knights are 3-1 on the season and will host West Fork on Friday night.

— other girls basketball

Central Springs 66, North Butler 34

Osage 41, St. Ansgar 38

North Iowa 59, Rockford 24

West Fork 62, Northwood-Kensett 30

Belmond-Klemme 63, Eagle Grove 35

West Hancock 46, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34

Bishop Garrigan 73, Lake Mills 39

North Union 52, Forest City 46

ALGONA — The Clear Lake girls and boys wrestling teams split their North Central Conference duals in Algona last night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. The Lions boys racked up seven pins as they beat Iowa Falls-Alden 54-16, but Algona beat Clear Lake in the other dual 44-28. The Clear Lake boys travel to the Ankeny Centennial tournament on Saturday. The Clear Lake girls picked up a 48-15 over Iowa Falls-Alden but did not have a contested win in a 63-18 loss to Algona. The Lions girls head back to Algona on Friday. In the other duals, the Algona boys beat Iowa Falls-Alden 78-0 and the Algona girls beat the Cadet girls 60-12

— other boys duals

Marshalltown 52, Mason City 27

Crestwood 66, North Butler-Clarksville 12

@ Hampton

Nashua-Plainfield 66, Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center 18

Nashua-Plainfield 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 46, Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center 30