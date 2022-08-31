Wednesday August 31st Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Boston — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Gordon hit his first-ever grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs, Jake Cave and Gary Sánchez also homered, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 10-5. Gordon lined a two-run double in the first inning and followed with a drive to the upper deck in right field in the fifth to lead Minnesota to its fifth straight win. Michael Fulmer worked 1 1/3 innings of relief with two strikeouts to get the win. Kutter Crawford surrendered five runs, four earned, on four hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings for Boston. The Red Sox have lost seven of nine.

MASON CITY — The Clear Lake boys won the Newman cross country invitational on Tuesday afternoon. The Lions had 45 points, easily outdistancing Forest City and Newman, who each tied for second with 93 points, but Forest City captured the runner-up honors on a tiebreaker. Treycen Rollene of Northwood-Kensett won the boys race in a time of 17:39, with Ryan Kelly of Newman finishing second in 18:03. Leo Tolentino and Jack Crane had Clear Lake’s best finishes, ending sixth and seventh respectively in times of 18:25 and 18:40. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura finished fourth as a team with 109 points, Lake Mills fifth with 133, Osage sixth with 168, North Butler seventh with 172, and Central Springs eighth with 201.

== Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR won the girls team title at the Newman cross country invitational on Tuesday. The Cadets had 42 points, with Clear Lake being the runner-up with 52 points. Nakia Ollivierre of IFA/AGWSR won the race with a time of 19:50, with Katelyn Johnston of Osage finishing second in 20:04, and Addison Doughan of Clear Lake being third in 20:36. North Iowa finished third with 125 points, Forest City fourth with 126, Osage fifth with 140, Newman sixth with 145, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura seventh with 148, Central Springs eighth with 164, Lake Mills ninth with 238, West Hancock 10th with 267 and St. Ansgar was 11th with 269 points.

MASON CITY — The Iowa Alliance Conference is officially underway for Mason City High School as the Riverhawks swept Des Moines East last night in high school volleyball three sets to nothing. Mason City won the opening set 25-11, set two was a 25-18 win, and they closed it out with a 25-13 third-set victory. Mason City is 4-2 overall and host Marshalltown next Tuesday night for Coaches vs. Cancer night.

— other high school volleyball

Osage 3-0 Central Springs (25-12, 25-19, 25-21)

Forest City 3-0 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (25-22, 25-19, 25-16)

Lake Mills 3-0 Belmond-Klemme (25-16, 25-19, 25-11)

Rockford 3-1 West Fork (25-18, 25-8, 15-25, 25-19)

North Union 3-1 North Iowa (20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-11)

Eagle Grove 3-2 West Hancock (25-19, 25-23, 12-25, 24-26, 15-13)

Decorah 3-2 St. Ansgar (25-18, 22-25, 25-27, 25-23, 15-9)

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz made it official by announcing Spencer Petras will be the starting quarterback for Saturday’s opener against South Dakota State. Petras spent the second half of last season sharing time with Alex Padilla.

Ferentz says Petras outperformed Padilla in practice.

Ferentz says there is no plan to rotate quarterbacks.

Depth at receiver is a major concern for an offense that was pedestrian at best last season. Senior receiver Nico Ragaini is out for a few weeks with an injury and two walkons begin the season in the two-deep.

The offensive line struggled with some injuries during preseason camp but Ferentz feels better about the unit heading into the opener.

Kickoff on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium is set for 11 o’clock, with the pre-game at 9 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.

AMES — Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers has had a full offseason to prepare for his first start on Saturday against Southeast Missouri State. Dekkers did get some limited action last season as the backup to Brock Purdy.

Despite several new faces Dekkers likes the potential of the ISU offense.

While Dekkers was considered the heir apparent for the job he felt he had to earn it.

Dekkers says the Southeast Missouri State defense will provide a good test.

Kickoff on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium is scheduled for 1 o’clock.

NEW ORLEANS — Clear Lake native and Newman & Northern Iowa alum Trevor Penning made the New Orleans Saints 53-man roster on Tuesday, but he could be headed to the injured reserve list soon. Penning was injured in the Saints’ pre-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers last Friday night. Penning suffered a torn ligament in his foot during the game which appears to require surgery and will put him off the field indefinitely.

SAN FRANCISCO — Former Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy has made the San Francisco 49ers 53-player roster. The final selection in the NFL Draft will serve as the third quarterback behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have waived quarterbacks Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond at the NFL’s roster cutdown deadline. They kept only one backup for Kirk Cousins. Mannion and Mond became expendable last week when the Vikings acquired Nick Mullens in a trade with Las Vegas for a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft choice. Mond was drafted 66th overall out of Texas A&M as one of four third-round picks made by the Vikings last year. The Vikings also waived two other 2021 third-rounders in linebacker Chazz Surratt and guard Wyatt Davis.