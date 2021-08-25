      Weather Alert

Wednesday August 25th “The Midday Report”

Aug 25, 2021 @ 12:36pm

Listen to the Wednesday August 25th edition of “The Midday Report”

 

For the latest

Trending
More details discovered about car pulled from Clear Lake August 9th
Northwest Iowa man's sexual abuse trial in Cerro Gordo County has started
Waverly man sentenced to ten years in prison on Floyd County lascivious acts with a child charge
Hinson says Congress should investigate how U.S. military equipment got into Taliban hands
While dealing with an increased number of patients in local hospitals, Cerro Gordo County preparing for booster dose COVID vaccinations
Connect With Us