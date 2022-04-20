      Weather Alert

Wednesday April 20th KGLO Morning News

Apr 20, 2022 @ 7:35am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Wednesday April 20th

 

Trending
Storm that caused damage in Mason City confirmed as an EF-1 tornado, three other tornadoes confirmed in listening area
Kanawha cleans up after storm
Initial count now shows eight tornadoes Tuesday in Iowa
News publisher Lee faces renewed pressure from hedge funds
North Iowa Community School District investigates video recorded in locker rooms
