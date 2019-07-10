Webster City doctor admits to false statements about claims
By KGLO News
|
Jul 10, 2019 @ 11:50 AM

WEBSTER CITY — A Webster City doctor has admitting to making false statements to the United States Attorney’s Office about Medicare claims.

Seventy-six-year-old Joseph Latella admitted to lying about the claims he billed so he could be paid at the highest rate possible when he worked in private practice and as the medical director for several nursing homes in the Webster City area.

The U.S. Attorney’s investigation found that Latella was billing more than 93% of his nursing home visits to Medicare under the most expensive claim code, and then falsely claimed he spent the time required for that level of billing.

Doctor Latella reached a plea agreement where he will pay around $108,000 to Medicare and $9,200 to Medicaid for losses caused by his false claims. He faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 once a sentencing date has been set.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Iowa DHS to give $386 million raise to Medicaid insurers Final plat for Courtway Park to be considered by Clear Lake P&Z Commission Thursday night Two Iowa governors — one Democrat, one Republican — share a meal Axne says bill would help small businesses grow Northwest Iowa man accused of burning LGBTQ books loses motion to dismiss Off-duty jailer showed handgun during brawl at Iowa car show