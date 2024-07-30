On Monday, a judge in New York prohibited Wayne LaPierre, the former leader of the National Rifle Association, from occupying a paid position within the organization for ten years. However, the judge did not assign an independent monitor to supervise the gun rights group.

On the last day of arguments in the second stage of a civil trial initiated by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Judge Joel Cohen delivered a split decision.

In February, a Manhattan jury concluded the initial phase of the trial and held LaPierre and another deputy accountable for inappropriately using millions of dollars on extravagant trips and personal expenses.

In his ruling, Cohen declared that the state’s demand for a monitor was not the appropriate solution. He indicated that the implementation of an oversight mechanism would be arduous, chaotic, and would come at a great expense to the NRA with no corresponding advantages.

In expressing his apprehension, Cohen raised the issue of potential government intrusion on the organization’s affairs, which he believed could have a chilling effect on free speech.

According to him, the First Amendment concerns were not relevant to LaPierre’s potential return to the organization in the near future.

According to him, serving as an officer or director of a New York not-for-profit is a privilege, not a right, and this relief is centered around that.

As the judge read his ruling, LaPierre sat in the front row and left the courtroom without responding to any questions.

During the hearing on Monday, LaPierre expressed his strong opposition to the idea of appointing a monitor to supervise the financial affairs of the National Rifle Association. He vividly compared such an action to a brutal stabbing straight into the heart of the organization, causing immense damage.

According to him, having a monitor appointed poses a serious threat to the group’s existence as it would imply to potential members and donors that the NRA is under constant surveillance by the New York attorney general.

Sarah Rogers, an attorney representing the NRA, expressed similar concerns, stating that the organization has taken measures to address the issue following the jury’s verdict. This includes the appointment of new board members and a compliance team to strengthen controls and ensure compliance.

According to Assistant Attorney General Monica Connell, the attempts made to bring change within the organization have been unsuccessful. She believes that the old leadership still holds the reins of power and maintains control over the organization.

The judge delivered a scathing ruling, criticizing the NRA’s response to the February verdict as “decidedly mixed.” He further accused the organization’s leaders of demonstrating a “stunning lack of accountability” regarding their role in the years of mismanagement.

The NRA and the state attorneys were encouraged to put forward additional suggestions on how to reform the organization.

After more than 30 years of serving as the CEO and executive vice president of the group, LaPierre stepped down from his position in January, just as the first phase of the trial was about to begin.

During the proceedings, the focus was on the leadership, culture, and finance of the organization. The state lawyers accused LaPierre of diverting millions of dollars from the organization to support his extravagant way of life, which included trips on private jets, expensive attire, and luxurious family vacations.

The organization was ordered by the jury to receive almost $4.4 million in repayment from LaPierre, while the retired finance chief of the NRA, Wilson “Woody” Phillips, was instructed to repay $2 million.

During the second phase of the proceeding, the verdict was handed down by the judge in a bench trial, which did not involve a jury.

In 2020, James utilized her power to scrutinize not-for-profit entities registered in the state and sued the NRA along with its executives. Her initial goal was to completely dissolve the organization, but in 2022, the judge ruled that the accusations were not severe enough to warrant a “corporate death penalty.”

As the National Rifle Association (NRA) grapples with an internal power struggle, its new CEO, Doug Hamlin, who is focused on reforming the organization, is facing off against long-time leaders who are still closely aligned with Wayne LaPierre. This comes during the latter phase of the trial.

According to a recent testimony by an expert witness for the organization, the National Rifle Association (NRA) has experienced a significant decline in revenue and membership, with over 1.3 million members lost since 2018.

