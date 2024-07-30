Jelly Roll, who headlined the Rock the South festival this year, is set to make a comeback to Alabama with a concert scheduled for fall in Birmingham.

On November 21st, the Legacy Arena at the BJCC will host a show by the country star as part of his “The Beautifully Broken Tour”. The event will feature opening acts from Ernest, Shaboozey, and Allie Colleen.

According to the promoter Live Nation, tickets for the Birmingham show will be available for purchase starting Friday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. The prices range from $39.50 to $159.50, with additional service charges. Pre-sales for the tickets will begin on Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT and end on Thursday at 10 p.m. CT, as per the Ticketmaster listing.

Jelly Roll has already announced over 50 dates for his upcoming tour, which is set to commence on August 27 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The tour will conclude on November 23 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. You can find a complete list of his tour dates here.

As a Nashville native, the 39-year-old artist has graced Alabama with his performances on numerous occasions. Most recently, he headlined the Rock the South festival in Cullman on July 18. Fans were also thrilled to see Jelly Roll make a guest appearance at the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, where he joined Lana Del Rey in singing the classic tune “Sweet Home Alabama”.

From 2012 up to the present, Jason DeFord, better known as Jelly Roll, has released nine solo albums and collaborated on several others. Initially, his music mixed elements of country, rap, and Southern rock, but in recent years, he has shifted towards a more pure country sound.

In 2020, Jelly Roll gained recognition with his album “A Beautiful Disaster”. However, it was his 2021 release, “Ballads of the Broken” under BBR Music Group that really propelled him to greater heights. The album included the chart-topping country single “Son of a Sinner”, further solidifying his success.

Many fans and critics consider Jelly Roll’s 2023 album, “Whitsitt Chapel,” to be his breakthrough moment in the country music scene. This album earned him the prestigious CMA Award for New Artist of the Year.

“Whitsitt Chapel” produced chart-topping singles like “Need a Favor,” “Halfway to Hell,” and “Save Me” (featuring Lainey Wilson) that made their way to the Billboard charts. His collaboration with Wilson clinched the ACM Award for Music Event of the Year. Additionally, Jelly Roll bagged three prestigious CMT Music Awards for Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year, and CMT Performance of the Year for his hit track “Need a Favor.”

Jelly Roll’s audience grew even larger when he became a mentor for Season 22 contestants on ABC’s “American Idol.” He coached multiple singers, including Triston Harper, Mia Matthews, and KBlocks, for their performances at Disney’s Aulani resort in Hawaii. As a supportive mentor, Jelly Roll provided tips and guidance throughout the season, particularly to the three contestants from Alabama.

Jelly Roll recently gave a shoutout to an Alabama singer on American Idol, encouraging them to keep pushing forward and even suggesting they could potentially win the competition.

On July 25, Jelly Roll and Machine Gun Kelly released a new single called “Lonely Road” with a music video directed by Sam Cahill. The video pays tribute to John Denver’s classic 1971 hit “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” The duo has humorously named themselves KellyRoll, and the music video features appearances from MGK’s girlfriend, actress Megan Fox, and Jelly’s wife, Bunnie Xo, both of whom have significant roles in the emotional storyline. According to Billboard, the video will undoubtedly tug at your heartstrings.

