Hoosiers in Indianapolis, IN have a rare chance to witness the Northern Lights as a geomagnetic storm is expected to enhance aurora visibility on Monday night and Tuesday. Due to increased solar activity, the aurora borealis may extend as far south as Indiana, providing a unique spectacle for those lucky enough to witness it.

As per the predictions of the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, Indiana is likely to witness visible auroras due to the expected Kp index of 6-7 for geomagnetic activity. The prime time for optimal viewing is anticipated to be between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Central Time, subject to the condition that the sky remains clear.

When the charged particles from the sun interact with Earth’s magnetic field, the stunning aurora borealis lights up the sky with its mesmerizing green and red hues. To witness this breathtaking natural phenomenon in all its glory, it is best to head to remote, unlit areas devoid of light pollution. Checking weather forecasts for cloud cover and keeping an eye on aurora activity online can also improve the chances of experiencing this awe-inspiring display.

