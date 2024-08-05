It is uncertain when the fatal accident occurred, but a concerned friend recently discovered that Austin Trevor Hale, a 30-year-old resident of Virginia Beach, was involved in it in Norfolk on July 31. The Virginia State Police are currently investigating the incident.

On Wednesday, the Emergency Communications Center received a call from an unnamed friend of Hale. The friend expressed concern as he had not heard from Hale throughout the day. He managed to obtain Hale’s last known location and traced it back to his home, prompting him to call for help from the authorities. VSP reports this incident.

As the friend was looking for Hale along the way, they noticed skid marks on the left shoulder of the I-64 East exit ramp to I-264 West. Curious, they decided to investigate the scene and discovered a car lying on its side against a tree in the nearby woods. According to the Virginia State Police, this was the same car that Hale had been driving.

According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), after receiving the dispatch, Norfolk Fire and Rescue arrived at the location to find a 2019 Toyota 4Runner in grey color. The driver, who was identified as Hale, was still inside the vehicle.

It is unclear when exactly the crash that VSP mentioned happened, although it was on a Wednesday. Furthermore, there is no information available at the moment regarding the potential involvement of alcohol or speed in the incident.

