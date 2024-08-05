On Sunday, the Dakotas to Wisconsin region is expected to experience another round of storms following a week of intense weather activity.

AccuWeather forecasters have put Midwest locations on alert for robust thunderstorms this weekend as areas from the Plains to the Ohio Valley have turned into a hotbed for severe weather over the last week.

Between Monday, July 29 and Friday, Aug. 2, there were over 1,050 storm reports collected, with the majority of them originating from the corridor spanning from the Dakotas to Kentucky. This was due to rounds of storms pulsing through the region. The storm reports were filtered to eliminate duplicate reports of the same instance of wind, hail or tornadoes. This ensured an accurate count for a particular event.

Severe weather hit parts of Minnesota on Saturday night as a storm moved southeastward from the northern Rocky Mountains. The strongest thunderstorms brought hail as large as golf balls.

According to meteorologists, there is a possibility of powerful and severe thunderstorms making a comeback from the Dakotas to central Wisconsin for the rest of the weekend.

Severe storms are expected to hit several locations from South Dakota to southwest Wisconsin starting from Sunday evening until Sunday night. The storms have the potential to cause flooding downpours, hail, and locally damaging wind gusts, so residents in these areas should stay alert and take necessary precautions.

Throughout the beginning of the week, the northern Plains region will experience multiple waves of energy causing consistent rounds of rain and thunderstorms. This will affect the area from the Front Range to the Great Lakes, with no signs of letting up.

From late Sunday to Monday night, central Minnesota through central Michigan may experience a substantial amount of rainfall. It is expected that up to 1-3 inches of rain may occur during this time period.

Throughout the upcoming week, AccuWeather meteorologists will keep a close eye on the possibility of severe thunderstorms and flooding.

Reference Article