KGLO News KGLO News Logo
KGLO AM 1300

Vanessa Bryant Awarded $16 Million In Trial Over Crash Photos

August 25, 2022 6:45AM CDT
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A federal jury has found that Los Angeles County must pay Kobe Bryant’s widow $16 million for emotional distress caused by deputies and firefighters sharing photos of the bodies of the NBA star and his daughter taken at the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed them.

The jurors who returned the verdict Wednesday agreed with Vanessa Bryant and her attorneys that her privacy was invaded when they took and shared photos of the remains of Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Vanessa Bryant tearfully testified during the 11-day trial that news of the photos compounded her grief after losing her husband and daughter.

County attorneys argued that the photos were necessary to assess the scene.

For the latest

Trending

1

DNR fines Mason City Community School District $8000 for illegal construction discharges into Winnebago River
2

Suspended sentences, probation for Mason City man accused of shooting at a vehicle, burglaries
3

Mason City man accused of shooting at houses earlier this year indicted in federal court, state charges dropped
4

Preliminary hearing set for Charles City man accused of vehicular homicide after crash that killed Mason City man in July
5

More details about future of Serta Simmons building in Clear Lake could be released tonight