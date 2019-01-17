WINTER STORM UPDATE — Winter Storm Warnings for majority of area, Winter Storm Watch for Floyd & Mitchell

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Butler, Franklin, Wright and Kossuth counties for Friday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Floyd and Mitchell counties from Friday afternoon through late Friday night. These were the latest statements as of 1:30 PM, for updated details head to https://www.weather.gov/desmoines

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

101 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

…Snow and Blowing Snow Friday into Saturday Morning…

.A winter storm is set to affect all of Iowa on Friday into Early Saturday morning. Though snow amounts may be somewhat similar, snow impacts will be slightly different… Northern Iowa will have lighter, and more fluffy snow that will be prone to blowing. The snow in southern Iowa will be more wet and heavy, and less prone to blowing. Snow may have serious impacts to the Friday afternoon/evening commute in the Des Moines metro and Ames areas.

Worth-Cerro Gordo-

Including the cities of Northwood, Manly, Mason City, and Clear Lake

101 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches expected.

* WHERE…Northern Iowa.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

==========

Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Palo Alto-Hancock-

Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, and Kanawha

101 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches expected.

* WHERE…Northern Iowa.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

==========

Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk- Greene-Boone-Story-Marshall-Tama-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk- Jasper-Poweshiek-Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams- Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne- Appanoose-Davis-

Including the cities of Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton, Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison,

Dumont, Waverly, Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley, Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Jefferson, Boone, Ames, Marshalltown, Tama, Toledo, Traer, Dysart, Gladbrook, Audubon, Exira, Guthrie Center, Panora,

Bayard, Casey, Perry, Waukee, Adel, Des Moines, Newton, Grinnell, Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Winterset,

Earlham, Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Pella, Knoxville, Oskaloosa, Corning, Creston, Osceola, Chariton, Albia, Ottumwa, Bedford, Lenox, New Market, Mount Ayr, Lamoni, Leon, Corydon, Seymour, Allerton, Humeston, Centerville, and Bloomfield

101 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches expected.

* WHERE…Central to southern Iowa.

* WHEN…From noon Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could seriously impact the afternoon/evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

==========

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service La Crosse WI

1054 AM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

…Snow Will Lead To Difficult Travel Friday into Friday Night…

.Snow will develop on Friday and continue into Friday night across northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin. The snow may become heavy at times with significant visibility reductions and rates up to an inch per hour possible. Some drifting is also possible. If planning to travel later on Friday or Friday night, be prepared for snow-covered and slippery roads and difficult travel, including the Friday evening commute, and monitor later forecasts.

IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-180100-

/O.NEW.KARX.WS.A.0001.190118T1800Z-190119T1200Z/

Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette- Clayton-

Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, and Elkader

1054 AM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Iowa.

* WHEN…From Friday afternoon through Friday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.