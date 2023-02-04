U.S. Tells Owners To Park Old Hondas Until Airbags Are Fixed

DETROIT (AP) – Honda and the U.S. government are urging owners of about 8,200 older vehicles not to drive them until dangerous air bag inflators are replaced.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Friday issued a “Do Not Drive” advisory for the 2001 through 2003 vehicles with Takata inflators that have a high possibility of exploding in a crash.

The safety agency says the risk to drivers and passengers is dire because the so-called “Alpha” inflators have a 50% chance of exploding in a crash.

They can shoot shrapnel toward a driver’s face that could kill them or cause serious injuries.

The agency says the Honda and Acura vehicles were recalled previously but records show that repairs have not been made.

Honda already has replaced 99% of the dangerous inflators.