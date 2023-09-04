Two-vehicle crash in Wright County kills two

WOOLSTOCK — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Wright County over the weekend.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened Saturday afternoon at about 3 o’clock at the intersection of 330th Street and Ida Avenue near Woolstock when a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Eric Gustafson of Thompson tried to pass a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Patricia Krieger of Woolstock as Krieger was attempting to make a left hand turn onto Ida Avenue, with Thompson’s vehicle striking Krieger’s in the rear bumper.

Gustafson and 48-year-old Mindy Chandler of Waukee were both killed in the accident,with Krieger being uninjured.