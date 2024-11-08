Federal authorities have seized two individuals, accusing them of acting as couriers in frauds targeting elderly individuals in various states, such as Rhode Island and Massachusetts. United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced this following the arrests of Roberto Munoz of Florida and Jason Rhodes of New York on charges of wire fraud conspiracy and identity theft. The United States Attorney’s Office’s official report states that the individuals appeared in court last Friday and subsequently underwent GPS monitoring conditions before their release.

Grandmother scams mislead the elderly into believing a family member is in legal danger and urgently needs money. Authorities describe a phone call informing victims of their situation and urging them to give over cash to a courier. Other scheme members stationed in the targeted regions allegedly notified Munoz and Rhodes, who were active in early March, about their theft of around $230,000 from various victims.

One pair of grandparents broke the plot when they contacted the authorities, having sent over $18,000 and requested an additional $40,000. When the courier, known as Rhodes, arrived to collect the money, Warwick Police, who had set up surveillance in the grandparents’ home in the hopes of eliciting understanding, arrested him. Later, Warwick Police apprehended Munoz in a nearby car. According to the US Attorney’s Office, a later search yielded more than $60,000 in cash and other items.

Further investigation has linked the men to scam victims in other Rhode Island and Massachusetts communities, as well as potentially in other states. A device in Rhodes’ possession had chat messages from Munoz, reportedly containing information about future victims.

The investigation is ongoing, and we advise older people who have fallen victim to such frauds to seek assistance. The National Elder theft Hotline, 1-833-Theft-11, assists seniors afflicted by financial theft by providing information and referrals tailored to each case. Assistance is accessible seven days a week, with experts knowledgeable in English, Spanish, and other languages to ensure that victims get the care they require.

