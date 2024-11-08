A man wanted for a 2020 murder in Mississippi was apprehended in Memphis on Wednesday, according to US Marshals.

Investigators wanted Kode McNair, 25, for capital murder and tampering with or manipulating evidence.

McNair’s capture brought an end to a four-year search that began on January 3, 2020, when John Tarvin was shot and killed at a home in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. More than two years later, in October 2022, officials issued an arrest warrant for McNair in connection with Tarvin’s death.

Several law enforcement organizations, including the USMS Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force, tracked McNair down and detained him at a residence on Thistlebrook Drive in southeast Memphis, according to officials.

We took him into prison without incident.

The US Marshals reported that they had placed McNair in Shelby County Jail and were awaiting his extradition to Mississippi.

