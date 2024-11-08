An 18-month investigation into a criminal organization in southern New Mexico resulted in 16 arrests and the discovery of hundreds of grams of illegal substances, federal officials stated at a Nov. 7 press conference.

The news conference served as both a notice about the seizures and a warning to illicit smuggling organizations in New Mexico.

“If unscrupulous traffickers believe they can enter southern New Mexico and open up shop, they are seriously mistaken.” They are badly mistaken. Towanda James-Thorne, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s El Paso Division, stated, “The Drug Enforcement Administration will persist in collaborating with our state, local, and federal partners to outmaneuver them and secure their imprisonment.”

The 16 people charged with federal drug crimes are Armando Conrad Gonzales, a.k.a. “Forty,” 43; Leticia Maria Rodriguez, 41; Jessica Juel Henderson, a.k.a. “J.J.,” 45; Veronica Levario, 39; Richard Regan Beserra, 47; Daniel Roberto Herrera, a.k.a. “Fat Boy,” 33; Ernesto Salas Flores, 63; and Beatriz Adriana Gonzalez, a.k.a. Beatriz Adriana Herrera-Gonzalez, 46; Sylvia Ann Parra, 52; Amanda Lea Weinrich, 38; Phillip Andrew Estell, a.k.a. “Flip,” 43; D’Anna Michelle Chavez, 47; Bruce Martin King, 68; Angel Flores, 45; and Kenneth Eric Yeager, 44; all of Las Cruces; and Antonio Valles, a.k.a. “Tony,” 49, of Canutillo, Texas.

Officials said they apprehended and charged eight more people with state crimes.

“They are members of a drug-trafficking organization. “It wasn’t a formal organization, but they were all working together,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Renee Camacho.

Police believe that 14 of the defendants plotted to distribute drugs, primarily methamphetamine and fentanyl, and that one of the defendants allowed the use of his home for drug distribution and consumption, according to court documents.

While serving five search warrants in Las Cruces and southern New Mexico, officials said they seized 1,315.2 net grams of methamphetamine, 394.5 net grams of fentanyl pills (roughly 4,000 pills), and three guns.

“During the search and arrest operations this week, authorities seized additional substantial quantities of illegal substances, including 842 grams of fentanyl, 1,118 grams of methamphetamine, 285 grams of cocaine, 36 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 400 grams of marijuana, and 96 grams of hydrocodone,” according to the news release. “The search and arrest operation also resulted in the seizure of 13 firearms and $2,200 in U.S. currency.”

According to Camacho, wiretaps, or the use of listening devices to monitor other people’s communications, were critical in researching the criminal organization.

“(The investigation) involved many different facets of organization, of investigation, as opposed to our investigations, the use of confidential informants and undercover agents. But there was a six-month wiretap investigation which gave us a great deal of the information. We also had the assistance, not only of the federal agents but of the Las Cruces Police Department and the (Doña Ana County) sheriff’s department,” Camacho said, adding that federal officials relied heavily on local departments’ intelligence information.

