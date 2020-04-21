Two more local cases of COVID-19 reported, 482 new cases statewide, four more deaths
DES MOINES — Two more local cases have been identified in today’s report, one in Butler County and another of a person living in Wright County. Both were in the 18-40 year old age range. That now brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in our listening area to 28 — 14 having been identified in Cerro Gordo, three in Hancock, two cases each in Butler, Mitchell, Winnebago and Wright, as well as single cases in Franklin, Kossuth and Worth counties.
Stats according to the updated COVID-19 dashboard on the IDPH website:
= 482 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 — 3641 total confirmed cases in Iowa
= Four more deaths for a total of 83 — three in Polk County (one adult 61-80, two elderly adults 81+), one in Linn County (81+)
= 1293 total confirmed cases recovered — that’s 58 more than yesterday’s report