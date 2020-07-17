      Breaking News
Two more dead in Cerro Gordo County from COVID-19

Jul 17, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — Two more deaths have been reported in Cerro Gordo County from COVID-19.

The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website now shows 11 total deaths in the county from coronavirus. That brings the area’s total number of deaths to 18 since the start of the pandemic, with two deaths being previously reported each in Butler, Floyd and Hancock counties, and a previous death in Wright County.

Looking at the 24-hour time period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 59 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in our listening area — 24 in Cerro Gordo; nine in Franklin; seven in Mitchell; five in Wright; four in Floyd; three each in Butler, Hancock and Kossuth; and one in Worth.

That brings the area’s total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 1375. 414 of those are in Wright, 388 in Cerro Gordo, 127 in Franklin, 90 in Floyd, 78 in Butler, 73 in Hancock, 61 in Kossuth, 60 in Mitchell, 52 in Winnebago, and 32 in Worth. 564 of those 1375 cases have been reported since July 1st.

Ten more people from the area have recovered — six from Wright, three from Butler, and one from Kossuth — to make the total number of recoveries since the start of the pandemic 775, or 56%.

Looking at the statewide numbers, five more deaths were reported in the same 24-hour time period to bring the total to 782; 750 more cases were identified to bring the total to 37,616; 191 more recoveries were reported to make for 27,551.

 

Deaths New
Cerro Gordo 11 2
Butler 2
Floyd 2
Franklin
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 18

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 388 24
Butler 78 3
Floyd 90 4
Franklin 127 9
Hancock 73 3
Kossuth 61 3
Mitchell 60 7
Winnebago 52
Worth 32 1
Wright 414 5
Area Total 1375 59

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 99
Butler 59 3
Floyd 61
Franklin 69
Hancock 50
Kossuth 28 1
Mitchell 37
Winnebago 24
Worth 10
Wright 338 6
Area Total 775 10
