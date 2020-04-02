Two more COVID-19 cases in Cerro Gordo County, 66 new cases in state, two dead in Linn County
DES MOINES — Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Cerro Gordo County, bringing the total number of cases to ten in the county.
The Iowa Department of Public Health this afternoon confirmed a total of 66 new positive cases of coronavirus for a total of 614 positive cases. Two more deaths have been reported, both in Linn County, with the victims being older adults, aged 61-80.
The two Cerro Gordo County cases were reported in middle-aged adults, 41-to-60 years old.
The additional cases raise the number of COVID-19 positive tests in north-central Iowa to 18. Besides the ten in Cerro Gordo County, there have been three positive cases in Hancock County, two in Mitchell County, and single cases in Butler, Kossuth and Wright counties.