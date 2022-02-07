      Weather Alert

Two Mason City men arrested in Cedar Falls shooting that left one person dead

Feb 7, 2022 @ 4:51am

CEDAR FALLS — Two Mason City men have been arrested after a shooting in the College Hill section of Cedar Falls early Sunday morning that has left one person dead.

Cedar Falls police were called shortly before 1:50 AM to the intersection of College Street and West 22nd Street, where officers on arrival found a man near the intersection with a gunshot wound, who was then transported to Allen Hospital in Waterloo with life-threatening injuries. Officers later learned that two other men had been transported to MercyOne Medical Center in Cedar Falls with gunshot wounds, with one also having life-threatening injuries.

Cedar Falls police later on Sunday announced that one of the victims had died, one was still in critical condition, while the third victim had been treated and released from MercyOne Cedar Falls. The victims’ identities are not being released at this time. They also announced that Daniel Judon and Brandon Mitchell of Mason City had been arrested in connection with the incident. Mitchell was charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and control of a firearm by a felon. Judon has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Authorities say their investigation into the shooting continues. 

For the latest

Trending
Charles City man in federal prison to return to state to face murder charge of rural Nashua man
Authorities search for Mason City man after he successfully flees during pursuit
Two men accused of having over 100 pounds of meth in car during Cerro Gordo County traffic stop plead not guilty
Judge says lawsuit by City of Mason City against building owner may move forward
Britt man accused of Cerro Gordo County convenience store robberies pleads guilty to no-contact order violation
Connect With Us