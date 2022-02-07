Two Mason City men arrested in Cedar Falls shooting that left one person dead
CEDAR FALLS — Two Mason City men have been arrested after a shooting in the College Hill section of Cedar Falls early Sunday morning that has left one person dead.
Cedar Falls police were called shortly before 1:50 AM to the intersection of College Street and West 22nd Street, where officers on arrival found a man near the intersection with a gunshot wound, who was then transported to Allen Hospital in Waterloo with life-threatening injuries. Officers later learned that two other men had been transported to MercyOne Medical Center in Cedar Falls with gunshot wounds, with one also having life-threatening injuries.
Cedar Falls police later on Sunday announced that one of the victims had died, one was still in critical condition, while the third victim had been treated and released from MercyOne Cedar Falls. The victims’ identities are not being released at this time. They also announced that Daniel Judon and Brandon Mitchell of Mason City had been arrested in connection with the incident. Mitchell was charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and control of a firearm by a felon. Judon has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Authorities say their investigation into the shooting continues.