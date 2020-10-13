      Weather Alert

Two legislative candidate forums scheduled to be broadcast on KGLO

Oct 13, 2020 @ 10:59am

MASON CITY — KGLO News is scheduled to have two legislative candidate forums this month to allow citizens to hear the issues of the 2020 campaign being discussed:

On Thursday, October 15, the candidates for the House District 54 race — Karen Koenig, Shannon Latham, and Bennett Smith — will join us for a program that will air twice, at 10:00 AM and later at 7:00 PM.

You can also hear comments from the candidates in the House District 53 race — Sharon Steckman and Simon Abela — next week on Wednesday morning October 21st at 9:00 AM, with the program being rebroadcast at 7:00 PM on Thursday night October 22nd.

Audio and video of each program will also be posted here on this website as well as on the KGLO News Facebook and Twitter sites.

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
Five more Iowans test positive for virus; one works at restaurant
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team