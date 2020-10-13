Two legislative candidate forums scheduled to be broadcast on KGLO
MASON CITY — KGLO News is scheduled to have two legislative candidate forums this month to allow citizens to hear the issues of the 2020 campaign being discussed:
On Thursday, October 15, the candidates for the House District 54 race — Karen Koenig, Shannon Latham, and Bennett Smith — will join us for a program that will air twice, at 10:00 AM and later at 7:00 PM.
You can also hear comments from the candidates in the House District 53 race — Sharon Steckman and Simon Abela — next week on Wednesday morning October 21st at 9:00 AM, with the program being rebroadcast at 7:00 PM on Thursday night October 22nd.
Audio and video of each program will also be posted here on this website as well as on the KGLO News Facebook and Twitter sites.